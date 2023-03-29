LA Times Today: Kiernan Shipka shines in ‘Wildflower’

In the new film, “Wildflower,” Kiernan Shipka plays the daughter of parents with intellectual disabilities as she strives to navigate the normal and awful challenges of high school and a very complicated family life.



This, on the heels of her titular role in “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and her seven-season run as Sally Draper in “Mad Men.”



At just 23, Kiernan has already had a career most actresses could only dream of. And she’s just getting started.