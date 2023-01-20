LA Times Today: In ‘Kylie,’ a Black ballerina shares her experience in the ballet community

“Kylie” is a short documentary about a Black ballerina from Los Angeles who performs throughout inner-city neighborhoods while sharing the trials and tribulations she’s experienced within the ballet community.



The doc is an official selection of various film festivals and part of the L.A. Times documentary program.



Director Sterling Hampton gave L.A. Times Today a preview of the film.