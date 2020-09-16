Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
PUSHOUT Trailer 1:30

“Pushout” — will be shown on September 17 at 4:30 p.m. — confronts the ways in which the misunderstanding of Black girlhood has led to excessive punitive discipline, which disrupts their education.

Sep. 16, 2020
1:06 PM
