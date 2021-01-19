Five actors share their views (virtually), their insecurities and tributes to Chadwick Boseman

Call it the Imposter Syndrome. That feeling of being caught out as a fraud, of not really being good enough. Everyone has it at some point in their careers, but these five actors carry it with them: Riz Ahmed, star of “Sound of Metal”), George Clooney (“The Midnight Sky”), Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”) and Steven Yeun (“Minari”). “It’s real with every actor,” said Clooney, who directed himself as a lone scientist left on a dying Earth. “Because to be successful at any level in this industry means that you’re beating such huge odds.” The actors joined the Envelope Roundtable to share on-set stories and praise their missing colleague, the late Chadwick Boseman.