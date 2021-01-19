‘Mank’ star Gary Oldman says his best work is ‘the next one’

Gary Oldman, the star of the David Fincher film “Mank,” may have won an Oscar for portraying Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” but he says he still falls victim to “imposter syndrome,” the tendency to believe one isn’t deserving of one’s accomplishments. “I think it’s very healthy, this imposter syndrome. It’s a good thing to have,” Oldman says. “If someone said to me, ‘What do you think is your best work?’ I like to say, ‘Next year.’ The best work is the next one,” Oldman adds.