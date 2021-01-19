Oscar winner George Clooney, director and star of ‘Midnight Sky,’ turns back to ‘ER’

In “Midnight Sky,” George Clooney directs and plays its quiet lead character, an arctic scientist who is dying of cancer and determined to follow through on a brave act that will give his life meaning. Clooney says his career-making role as Dr. Doug Ross in the medical drama “ER” gave him an advantage as he prepared to play another troubled but well-meaning character navigating difficult circumstances. His “ER” character “was an alcoholic and I was a womanizer and I did everything terrible,” Clooney says. “But at the end of the day, I would always save the kid.”