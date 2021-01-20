‘Minari’ star Steven Yeun on a role rarely seen in American movies

Steven Yeun plays Jacob, a Korean immigrant to the U.S., in the film “Minari.” Yeun says the role was a terrifying burden as a performer — and an opportunity to understand his family’s own journey from South Korea to the American Midwest. “A portrayal of this type of person really hadn’t been seen in American cinema,” Yeun said. “I think what you gain,” he added, “was truly the understanding that I am my father and I see him very clearly now.”