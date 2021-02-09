Michelle Pfeiffer looks back on her remarkable career — and her proudest moment

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer has enjoyed a legendary onscreen career spanning decades. But Pfeiffer says it was her Oscar-nominated role in the 1988 Jonathan Demme film “Married to the Mob” that gave her confidence that she could inhabit a wide range of characters — and it didn’t hurt to get a stamp of approval from another great chronicler of mob life. “I remember when I met Marty Scorsese for the first time, he actually thought I was actually from New Jersey,” Pfeiffer said. “That was just one of the most flattering things anyone ever said about my work.” Pfeiffer’s latest film, “French Exit,” tells the story of a New York socialite who moves to Paris after her husband’s death.