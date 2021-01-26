“Da 5 Bloods” director Spike Lee talks about the surprising inspiration for his new movie

Oscar-winning director Spike Lee’s latest film, “Da 5 Bloods,” follows a group of friends who fought in the Vietnam War and return to Vietnam decades later. Lee says his film was inspired in part by “Apocalypse Now,” the Francis Ford Copolla classic about Vietnam, as well as John Huston’s western “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.” But, Lee says, he also drew from Marvin Gaye, whose 1971 record “What’s Going On,” told the story of Gaye’s brother’s return from Vietnam only to confront social injustices at home.