Oscar nominated director David Fincher on resurrecting his late father’s screenplay for “Mank.”

David Fincher’s new film, “Mank,” tells the story of the troubled and brilliant screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, but the making of “Mank” is its own saga. Its screenplay was written by Fincher’s father, the writer David Fincher, who died in 2003. After the film was nearly made during the 1990s, it lay dormant until Fincher picked up his late father’s work. “I certainly was really familiar with what my father was trying to do,” Fincher says. “And I see myself very much as a person who takes a blueprint and puts it on its feet.”