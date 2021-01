Director Chloe Zhao on the story of despair and economic displacement in of her film “Nomadland”

Chloe Zhao’s new film, “Nomadland,” follows the story of a woman, played by Frances McDormand, who takes to the road after suffering the loss of her husband and the economic implosion of her hometown. “The meaning of the road changes for someone in their 60s, 70s and 80s,” Zhao says. “The meaning of the road changes for someone when they lose everything that defined who they are.”