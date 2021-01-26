First-time director Regina King on the “One Night in Miami”

Oscar-winning actress Regina King’s first outing as a director imagines the real life event when Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown spent a night conversing in the same Miami motel room in 1964. The story is “a love letter to the Black man’s experience in America,” Kings says. “From humanizing these men that are looked at as deities,” King adds, “we can hopefully leave this moment understanding that we have to take responsibility or accountability to where we are right now.”