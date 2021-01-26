Paul Greengrass on the “optimism” of his latest film, “News of the World”

Director Paul Greengrass is known for his gritty and immersive films that often paint a bleak picture of contemporary life. “22 July,” his film about Norwegian far-right terrorist Anders Breivik, was no exception. But Greengrass says his latest film, “News of the World,” a western starring Tom Hanks set in the aftermath of the Civil War, is about hope during a tense time in American history. “I wanted to really explore if there was a road towards optimism,” Greengrass says of his film.