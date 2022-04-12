LA Times Today: How L.A. Master Chorale became one of the country’s most adventurous choirs

Grant Gershon has been leading the Los Angeles Master Chorale for 20 years.



Since he became artistic director, the chorus has expanded their repertoire and their audience.



L.A. Times staff writer Jessica Gelt wrote about Gershon’s impact on the chorus and his vision for the future.