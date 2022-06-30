Frank Gehry gives a tour of the $1-billion mixed-use complex, the Grand Frank Gehry gives a tour of the $1-billion mixed-use complex, the Grand Description: The $1-billion Grand mixed-use complex designed by architect Frank Gehry is about to open across the street from Gehry’s Walt Disney Concert Hall. The project took nearly a decade to build and is still not fully complete — its shops and restaurants won’t be occupied for another year. But its 436 apartments and luxury hotel are days away from opening, a landmark event in the redevelopment of Bunker Hill that has been going on since the 1950s.