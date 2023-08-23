LA Times Today: Celebrating 50 Years of hip-hop and the women that shaped its history

Hip hop celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and there’s no denying the irrepressible role women had at its inception. A new Netflix docuseries, “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop,” contextualizes its history through a female lens.



Carri Twigg executive produced the docuseries and takes us through the evolution of the female influence on hip-hop.