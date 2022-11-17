LA Times Today: Phil Spector killed her. The press tarred her. Her mother wants to ‘set the story straight’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

“Be My Baby” by the Ronette’s is just one of the many famous songs hit-maker, Phil Spector wrote and produced along with artists like the Beatles, the Righteous Brothers, the Rolling Stones and the Supremes.



His rise to the top of the music business is depicted in a new Showtime docuseries called “Spector,” as well as his decline into mental illness which led to the murder of actress Lana Clarkson at his Alhambra home in 2003.



Clarkson’s mother participated in the Showtime docuseries determined to set her daughter’s story straight.