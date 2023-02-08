LA Times Today: How ‘The Last of Us’ changed gaming, strained relationships and spawned an empire

You’ve probably heard, “The Last of Us” is a bona fide hit. The series premiere is HBO’s second-most-watched in more than a decade and has now broken the record for audience growth between episodes.



But you might not know the action-packed drama was born of a video game that, at the time, was no safe bet.