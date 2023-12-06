LA Times Today: Inside the ‘Last Repair Shop,’ bringing damaged instruments back to life for LAUSD kids
Thousands of LAUSD student musicians depend on the devoted craftspeople working out of a warehouse in Downtown L.A. The LAUSD Musical Instrument Repair Shop services more than 80,000 student instruments and is profiled in the documentary short “The Last Repair Shop.”
Directors Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers joined host Lisa McRee to discuss the film and their hope for the future of arts education in Los Angeles.
