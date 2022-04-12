LA Times Today: Latino animators broke through at the Oscars. They hope change is just beginning

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

It was “Encanto” that took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature this year.



But did you know three out of the five nominated animated features were produced by Latinos in top creative and leadership roles?



L.A. Times reporter Carlos Aguilar shared the stories of those four Latino animators.