Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Magical Soup | Ausstellung | Trailer

The group exhibition Magical Soup in Hamburger Bahnhof’s Rieckhallen features works about the nexus of sound, image and social space.

Oct. 14, 2020
11:05 AM
Share
Entertainment & Arts