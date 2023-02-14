LA Times Today: A colorful, behind-the-scenes look at ‘The Lion King’ puppets

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Since its debut on Broadway more than 25 years ago, Disney’s “The Lion King” has played more than 100 cities in 21 countries and has been seen by 110 million people.



Now, Disney’s most successful stage venture has returned to Los Angeles. We went behind the scenes at the Pantages for a look at the colorful, animated puppets that bring this beloved show to life.