LA Times Today: A child star at 7, in prison at 22. What happened to Lora Lee Michel?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Once billed as the next Shirley Temple, child star Lora Lee Michel’s future was bright. The precocious seven-year-old was a Hollywood sensation. By the age of nine, she was starring in films with A-list actors such as Humphrey Bogart and Olivia de Havilland.



But as quickly as she rose to fame, it all began unraveling.



L.A. Times enterprise reporter Stacy Perman investigated the mystery of Lora Lee Michel.