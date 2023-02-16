LA Times Today: Why L.A. listeners just can’t quit radio dedication shows

If you have ever turned on the radio during a late night drive, you’ve probably heard a love song dedication — when listeners call in to send a special message to a loved one.



These dedications have a special connection and a history in Southern California.



L.A. Times staff writer Julia Carmel wrote about how Los Angeles became hopelessly devoted to radio dedication shows.