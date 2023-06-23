LA Times Today: Shocking closure at L.A.’s Mark Taper Forum reflects a crisis at regional theaters nationwide
The Mark Taper Forum is the creative beating heart of one of the country’s largest regional theatre companies, the Center Theatre Group. Last week, the theatre group announced it would be pausing shows at the forum indefinitely.
Theaters across the country are fighting to keep doors open despite dwindling ticket sales, increased production costs and recession-wary donors.
L.A. Times arts and culture reporter Jessica Gelt told us about the closure and how it reflects a crisis at regional theaters nationwide.
