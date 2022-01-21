LA Times Today: How a new wave of Native stories took a ‘sledgehammer’ to Hollywood’s closed doors

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Actor Michael Greyeyes is helping blaze a wide trail through Hollywood for indigenous talent.



L.A. Times staff writer Jen Yamato wrote about the Canadian actor, dancer, choreographer and director who has been described as “native actor royalty.”