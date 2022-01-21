LA Times Today: How a new wave of Native stories took a ‘sledgehammer’ to Hollywood’s closed doors
Actor Michael Greyeyes is helping blaze a wide trail through Hollywood for indigenous talent.
L.A. Times staff writer Jen Yamato wrote about the Canadian actor, dancer, choreographer and director who has been described as “native actor royalty.”
