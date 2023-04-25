LA Times Today: ‘The Midnight Special’ TV show shines again on YouTube
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
If you were a teen in the ‘70s and your parents were cool enough to let you stay up to watch ‘The Midnight Special,’ you knew you had something to brag about at school on Monday. Now after more than 50 years, the show is back — this time on a brand new YouTube channel, ‘The Midnight Special.’
L.A. Times television reporter Stephen Battaglio shares a preview.
L.A. Times television reporter Stephen Battaglio shares a preview.