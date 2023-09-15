LA Times Today: ‘A Million Miles Away’ inspires with the story of an unlikely astronaut

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

From Michoacán, Mexico to the fields of central California, the story of a little boy with a fantastic dream to experience outer space, unfolds on Prime Video this Friday in a movie called, “A Million Miles Away.”



It’s based on the true story of NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez, who in 2009 made a 14-day mission to outer space on space shuttle discovery, finally realizing his dream.