LA Times Today: Mentalist Vinny DePonto’s mind games at the Geffen

Can you trust the voice inside your head? That’s the central question of mentalist and mind reader Vinny DePonto’s, “Mindplay,” now on stage at the Geffen Playhouse.



The new show combines psychological tricks, visual art and immersive storytelling to encourage audiences to ponder the wonders of the mind.