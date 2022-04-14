LA Times Today: ‘More Than Robots’ takes you behind the scenes of L.A. robotics teams

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Last month a new documentary called “More Than Robots” premiered on Disney+. It follows four high school robotics teams as they prepare for competitions all over the world.



We recently caught up with two of the featured teams, who happen to be from Los Angeles, the TeraWatts and the Vitruvian Bots.