Big movies are back. Here are 12 summer releases we can’t wait to see

Hollywood’s summer movie season is delayed no more.

Can it be that it’s finally safe to say those words? After so many postponed releases, Memorial Day weekend is upon us with two major movie openings: “A Quiet Place Part II” starring Emily Blunt and Disney’s “Cruella” starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. Both were supposed to be 2020 movies, but you know the story.

Yet, even as cinemas have reopened across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend traditional moviegoing. Although most of this summer’s major films will get a theatrical release — and many will be in theaters only on their opening day — others will roll out simultaneously at the cineplex and via such streaming services as Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Still others will make their debuts exclusively for home viewing.

But even though we’ll get our first Marvel Cinematic Universe feature after a pause of two full years (!) and the ninth installment in the “Fast and Furious” saga, after a four-year wait, don’t expect a blockbuster release every week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Studios are still in an experimental mode, playing it cautious and holding back many big-ticket films for fall and into 2022. You’ll also continue to see some star vehicles originally intended for theaters arrive on streaming instead, including Kevin Hart’s “Fatherhood” on Netflix and Chris Pratt’s “The Tomorrow War” on Amazon.

As we adjust to the brave new world of moviegoing, Times film writers have picked 12 of the movies they’re most excited to see this summer.