Armie Hammer sexual-assault allegations being reviewed by L.A. prosecutors

The Los Angeles County District Attorney‘s Office is reviewing a case brought against actor Armie Hammer, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women and who allegedly coerced others to engage in aggressive sexual activities.

The case is “under review,” D.A. communications director Tiffiny Blacknell told The Times on Monday. Blacknell confirmed to CNN that the Los Angeles Police Department had presented a case against the actor to the D.A.‘s office.

Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, did not comment on the case when reached by The Times.

Blacknell did not disclose additional information about the case nor identify the complainant or complainants. The “Call Me by Your Name” star, 36, has been under investigation by LAPD sex-crimes detectives since 2021 after multiple women publicly accused him of sexual assault.

A source close to the LAPD investigation confirmed in March 2021 that the allegations were made by the same woman who alleged in a news conference that she was “violently raped” by Hammer, the great-grandson of late oil tycoon Armand Hammer

“The Social Network” actor’s career came to an abrupt halt in early 2021 after dozens of disturbing text-message exchanges purportedly between Hammer and young women circulated online. In the messages, Hammer allegedly shared cannibalistic desires and his obsession with erotic BDSM practices — allegations that were further underscored last fall in the three-part Discovery+ documentary “House of Hammer.”

“I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an asshole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on,” Hammer told Air Mail this February in his first interview about the allegations. “I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person. … I’m truly grateful for my life and my recovery and everything. I would not go back and undo everything that’s happened to me.”

The “Death on the Nile” actor has denied any nonconsensual sexual activity but acknowledged in the interview that “the power dynamics were off” in some relationships because of his age and fame. He also admitted he was emotionally abusive to his accusers.

Hammer traced his interest in erotic BDSM practices to sexual abuse he said he experienced for nearly a year, when he was 13, committed by a youth pastor at his church.

Times staff writer James Queally contributed to this report.