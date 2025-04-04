Pierce Brosnan’s ‘Bond’ boost: 007 prospect Aaron Taylor-Johnson ‘would be very good’

Former James Bond film star Pierce Brosnan, left, says Aaron Taylor-Johnson ‘“would be great” as the next face of the beloved spy series.

As the search for the next James Bond continues, alum Pierce Brosnan voiced his approval for one 007 prospect: Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Brosnan, who fronted the “Bond” franchise across four films from 1995 to 2002, said in a recent interview that he thinks his “Greatest” co-star “would be very good” for the iconic role. The “GoldenEye” and “Die Another Day” star told Yahoo Entertainment about his past experience working with “Nosferatu” actor Taylor-Johnson.

Taylor-Johnson and Brosnan shared the screen in the 2009 drama “The Greatest,” alongside Carey Mulligan and Susan Sarandon. Brosnan praised his 34-year-old co-star for his work ethic.

Advertisement

“This young man came on set and took the space, filled the space with passion and energy,” he said.

Voices Will Amazon become James Bond’s greatest villain? James Bond is not just another merchandising or marketing tool. Forget that, and Amazon risks alienating a fervent Bond fan base.

“So yeah, I think if he wished it, wanted it and got it, he would be great,” Bronson said of Taylor-Johnson and the “Bond” role.

Taylor-Johnson is among a handful of stars speculated to become the newest heartthrob MI6 agent with a license to kill. “No Time to Die” star Daniel Craig ended his “Bond” tenure in 2021 after 15 years and five films. Other actors who have spoken about potentially filling those shoes include Regé-Jean Page, Joe Alwyn, Paul Mescal, Dev Patel and Idris Elba.

Advertisement

The identity of the next “Bond” star remains unknown — at least publicly — as the “Bond” franchise enters its Amazon era. Amazon MGM Studios in February inked a deal with the longtime producers of the James Bond film franchise — Barbara Broccoli and her half-brother Michael G. Wilson — to control the beloved superspy series. Broccoli said in a statement at the time, “I feel it is time to focus on my other projects,” while Wilson said he will devote his time to art and charitable projects.

Former Sony film boss Amy Pascal and “Harry Potter” producer David Heyman will oversee the next James Bond film as its new producers, Amazon announced last week. Where James Bond will go under Amazon also remains to be seen. At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Amazon MGM executives said they “are committed to honoring the legacy of this iconic character while bringing a fresh, exhilarating new chapter.”