LA Times Today: Lionel Richie, Prince and a grumpy Bob Dylan: The untold story behind ‘We Are the World’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

“We Are the World” was an inescapable pop anthem, a hit from the moment it launched on radio airwaves around the world at exactly the same moment.



It’s been four decades since those music legends gathered in the historic A&M Studios right here on La Brea, recording that song to raise money for famine relief in Africa.



The Netflix documentary “The Greatest Night in Pop” reveals unknown details and a little drama about that night.



L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood joined Lisa McRee with a preview.