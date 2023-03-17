LA Times Today: De La Soul is now (finally) available for the streaming generation

After decades of legal battles over uncleared samples, legendary hip hop group De La Soul’s music is now available on streaming platforms.



It’s a bittersweet moment for the Long Island rap trio after the sudden death of one of the group’s founding members in February.



L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood wrote about the influence De La Soul had on hip hop.