LA Times Today: At 89, Frankie Valli is ready for one last encore
The world has sung along to Frankie Valli’s voice for more than 60 years.
With hits like “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” and his Four Seasons days behind him, the 89-year-old singer is launching a Vegas residency next year.
L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood talked to Valli about his next chapter and how he plans to preserve his legacy.
