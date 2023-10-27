LA Times Today: How Jelly Roll overcame addiction and prison to become the new (tattooed) face of country
Rising country music star Jelly Roll has topped the Billboard country airplay charts this year with his songs “Need a Favor” and “Son of a Sinner.”
But the singer’s path to country music stardom wasn’t always smooth, as he battled addiction and spent time in prison.
L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood wrote about how Jelly Roll became the unlikely new face of country music.
