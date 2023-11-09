LA Times Today: Joan Baez on her legacy, Bob Dylan and ‘I Am a Noise’
At just 22 years old, Joan Baez led an estimated crowd of 250,000 in song at the 1963 March on Washington. It was one of countless performances Baez has given at protests for civil rights, peace and non-violence over her 60 year career — one which began at the 1959 Newport Folk Festival.
Her first three albums all went gold and by 1962, she was folk royalty, landing on the cover of Time Magazine. In 1963, she introduced the world to a then unknown Bob Dylan, often dragging him up on stage during her shows. Their two-year relationship ended in 1965, but the love affair inspired one of her biggest hits: 1975’s “Diamonds and Rust.”
From Dylan to Woodstock, to her painful struggles with depression, at 82 years old, Baez is now revealing her extraordinary life in a new documentary “I Am a Noise.”
Joan joined Lisa McRee from her home in northern California to talk about it.
