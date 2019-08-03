Freed rapper ASAP Rocky lands at LAX as verdict looms in Sweden

Rapper ASAP Rocky is back in the United States as the verdict in a Swedish assault case against him and two other Americans looms, Los Angeles television stations report.

Local stations report the American artist was among a group of people shown emerging from a private airplane at Los Angeles International Airport in footage broadcast late Friday night. A private jet carrying the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, left Stockholm Arlanda Airport on Friday.

The Stockholm District Court released ASAP Rocky, David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel until Aug. 14, when a verdict is expected. They’re accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30, outside a fast-food restaurant in Stockholm.

The rapper pleaded not guilty, saying he acted in self-defense. He’d been jailed since his July 3 arrest.

