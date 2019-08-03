Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Freed rapper ASAP Rocky lands at LAX as verdict looms in Sweden

ASAP Rocky
ASAP Rocky, right, leaves the district court in Stockholm on Friday.
(TT News Agency via AP)
By Associated Press
Aug. 3, 2019
1:52 AM
Rapper ASAP Rocky is back in the United States as the verdict in a Swedish assault case against him and two other Americans looms, Los Angeles television stations report.

Local stations report the American artist was among a group of people shown emerging from a private airplane at Los Angeles International Airport in footage broadcast late Friday night. A private jet carrying the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, left Stockholm Arlanda Airport on Friday.

The Stockholm District Court released ASAP Rocky, David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel until Aug. 14, when a verdict is expected. They’re accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30, outside a fast-food restaurant in Stockholm.

The rapper pleaded not guilty, saying he acted in self-defense. He’d been jailed since his July 3 arrest.

Associated Press
