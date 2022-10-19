LA Times Today: How ‘MVP’ spotlights the connections between military vets and retired athletes

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The new film “MVP” spotlights the commonalities between military veterans and former professional athletes.



Director and star Nate Boyer, who’s also a former Green Beret and Seattle Seahawk, based “MVP” off the real-life work he and his partner, Jay Glazer do with their organization of the same name.



Nate Boyer shared with us about this very personal film.