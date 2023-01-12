LA Times Today: This South Pasadena nail artist is pushing the boundaries of nail art

Though the canvas is small, intricate nail art has become a big part of contemporary beauty culture thanks to stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and Jennifer Lopez.



And one nail artist, Tahvya Krok, owner of Nailed by Tav in South Pasadena, is pushing the boundaries of nail art and taking self-expression to new heights and new lengths.