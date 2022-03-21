LA Times Today: How COVID-19 inspired this neon art installation in L.A.

A new art installation is lighting up the third street tunnel downtown. “The Light at the End of the Tunnel — Heart of Los Angeles” is the work of L.A.-based artist, Tory DiPietro and features a giant neon heart and a tunnel of rainbow neon lights.



L.A. Times reporter Deborah Vankin met up with her as the project neared completion to talk about the inspiration behind the work.