LA Times Today: ‘Neon’ puts the spotlight on Miami’s music scene with help from the ‘King of Reggaeton’
Miami’s music scene comes to life in the new Netflix series “Neon,” featuring three friends who move from a small town in Florida to Miami, trying to make it in the world of reggaeton. Joining the cast of these up-and-coming musicians is the king of reggaeton himself, Daddy Yankee.
L.A. Times contributor Monica Castillo wrote about the show.
