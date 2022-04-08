LA Times Today: Why dubbing has become more crucial to Netflix’s business

The streaming giant Netflix has set its sights on expanding its global audience with more international programming.



The streaming service has turned to dubbing to make TV shows and films more accessible to its more than 220 million subscribers worldwide.



L.A. Times digital media reporter Wendy Lee explained what’s driving the changes.