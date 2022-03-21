LA Times Today: Netflix’s Kanye doc is a candid look at how he lost his way

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Kanye West’s debut studio album, “The College Dropout” hit number two on the charts in 2004 — catapulting him into the limelight.



Since then, he has earned 21 Grammys, tied with Jay Z as the most decorated hip hop artist of all time.



But his path to success has come with its share of ups and downs – many of which are captured in the new Netflix docuseries, “Jeen-Yuhs.”



For more than two decades, directors Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah followed his journey.