LA Times Today: How Netflix is redefining its strategy, amid streaming issues

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

During the height of the pandemic, streaming giant Netflix’s popularity skyrocketed and Americans turned to binge-watching as a way to cope with being isolated. But the company recently announced it lost two hundred thousand subscribers.



L.A. Times Ryan Faughnder joined us with more on how the streamer is redefining its strategy.