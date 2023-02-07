LA Times Today: ‘The Number Ones’ examines backstories behind pop’s biggest hits

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In 1966 the Beach Boys’s “Good Vibrations” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 just a few years after their breakthrough song “Surfin’ USA” rose to number three on the charts.



Now, a new book, “The Number Ones” is exploring the history of every number one hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 going back to its beginning in 1958.



Amrit Singh spoke with the author and the senior editor at the music blog “Stereogum” to talk about the pop music that changed our culture.