LA Times Today: The FIDM Museum reopens with 2022 Oscar nominees

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandizing Museum has been displaying Oscar-nominated costumes to the public for 30 years.



After the pandemic shut the exhibition down last year, the FIDM Museum is open again and recognizing outstanding achievement in costume design from films released in 2021.



We got a close look at this year’s Academy Award nominees at the Art of Costume Design in Film exhibit.