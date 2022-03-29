LA Times Today: Key takeaways from Oscars 2022

The 94th annual Academy Awards show gave viewers an evening of historic firsts — one that left us stunned and confused. But there were also wins and speeches that still inspired.



L.A. Times entertainment staff writer Michael Ordoña recaps Hollywood’s biggest night.