Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Emily in Paris | Official Teaser & Date Announce | Netflix

By Yvonne VillarrealStaff Writer 
Sep. 29, 2020
4:16 PM
Share
Entertainment & Arts
Yvonne Villarreal

Yvonne Villarreal covers television for the Los Angeles Times.